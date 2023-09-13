Ayyappanthangal: Police vehicle parked in middle of road irks residents

CHENNAI: A police patrol vehicle parked in the middle of Oilmill Road in Ayyappanthangal created a flutter on Wednesday as local residents questioned the act.

When I raised a question about parking in the middle of the road, they said they parked to go to a bank nearby as there was noflow of traffic, noted a local social activist. "What is your problem? They asked and startedusing dis-respective words, " said activist 'citizen' Senthil.

According to him, the patrol vehicle, attached to SRMC police station, was found parked on the middle of the road at 11.30 am on Wednesday. He even tried to tell them that it was not the right thing to do as there was enough space on the side of the road to park and also told them it affect the visibility of the other motorists. Instead of shifting the vehicle, the police personnel tried to threaten the activist.

"If you question us, you will be booked by us and will take you to the police station, " the policemen reportedly told him.

The rude behavior of police has pained me a lot and I have lodged a complaint with the higher up, added 'Citizen' Senthil. Based on his complaint, police station officials have started making enquiries.