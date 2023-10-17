Ayudha Pooja: Prices of vegetables and flowers expected to surge

CHENNAI: Ahead of Ayudha Pooja that falls on October 23, the prices of vegetables and flowers witnessed a marginal increase in the city markets owing to steep demand. The Koyambedu wholesale market might receive lower quantities of products from Thursday and the rates are expected to increase further, traders said.

"We have been receiving an adequate supply of perishable commodities from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and the rates slightly increased in the Tamil month Puratassi. However, the supply is expected to be reduced from the neighbouring states in view of Ayudha Pooja and Vijayadasami. So, the prices might surge by 10 to 20 percent in the market from October 19," said P Sukumaran, secretary of Koyambedu wholesale merchants' Association.

At present at Koyambedu wholesale market, beans are sold for Rs 70 to Rs 80 per kg, broad beans Rs 60 to Rs 70 per kg each. Carrots for Rs 20 to Rs 25 per kg, onions Rs 30 per kg, tomatoes and potatoes Rs 20 per kg each. The prices of ginger and shallots remain high, which are sold for Rs 240 and 120 per kg respectively, due to shortage in supply.

Similarly, the prices of flowers might also increase due to demand ahead of the upcoming festival season. Traders are dependent on the Ayudha Pooja sale as they have experienced dull sales for the past few months.

S Mookandi, Secretary of Koyambedu Flower Merchants Association, said that it has been more than two months, and their business still remains dull without proper sales.

"For Ayudha Pooja, only marigold (samandhi), rose and tuberose (sambangi) will be purchased in larger quantities. With only a few days ahead for the festival, the prices remain stable and sold for Rs 20 to Rs 40 per kg. From Thursday, the sales are expected to increase and there will be steep demand for the flowers. So the prices might increase drastically till Tuesday, " added Mookandi.