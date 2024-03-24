Awareness campaign conducted for 100 percent polling in the upcoming election in Chennai City

CHENNAI: Preparatory measures have been taken at the polling booths to facilitate easy access for differently abled and senior citizens in Chennai district, and we expect 100 percent voting among the citizens in the upcoming election, said district election officer and Chennai Corporation commissioner J. Radhakrishnan on Sunday during the election awareness campaign at Marina Beach.

Speaking to the reporters, the commissioner said, "As per the request from the differently abled people and senior citizens above 85 years old in the city, steps have been taken to cast votes from home, and arrangements have been made at the polling stations too. More than 63,000 and 10,000 elderly people and disabled persons, respectively, are eligible to vote during the upcoming Lok Sabha election."

Usually, only 59 to 60 percent of polling would be in Chennai City, to ensure 100 percent voting on April 19, for which an awareness campaign has been conducted for the public. "In addition, Rs 5.7 crore is worth cash and gold seized by the flying squads and static surveillance teams. The initial deposit will be refunded immediately upon completion of the required documentation. If documents are missing for more than Rs 50,000, actions will be taken," said Radhakrishnan.

At least 112 teams of which 48 flying squads, 48 static surveillance teams and 16 video monitoring teams around the clock on the field. Guidelines and regulations are being followed as per election commission of India, he further added.