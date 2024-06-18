Avadi police probe to find if two deaths on Outer Ring Road are related to autorickshaws racing

CHENNAI: Avadi City Police are probing a viral video of autorickshaws speeding along the Outer Ring Road and are investigating if the accident on Saturday that left two persons killed and several injured near Sholavaram is related to the suspected racing by the three-wheelers.

In the video, several bikers were also seen speeding along with at least ten auto rickshaws, taking video of the autos. The speedometers showed the bikes cruising at 100 kmph along with the autos.

On Saturday, Police recovered the bodies of two persons and four others who were injured at Arumandhai near Sholavaram along Outer. Police had initially suspected it to be a case of hit and run as there were metal parts near the accident.

The deceased were identified as Mani (25) and Sam (26). The injured were identified as Mohana Krishnan (30) of Besant Nagar, Marimuthu (22) of Kannagi Nagar, Jasper (20) of Mangadu and another person, who is yet to be identified.

Passerby noticed the youths lying with bloody injuries and alerted the police who moved them to the hospital where two of them were declared as brought dead.

Police said that the deceased and injured were part of the same group who were on a bike ride. Now, the emergence of the video has made police to probe if they were part of the group which were recording the racing by autorickshaws.

Red Hills traffic investigation wing police have registered a case, and further investigations are on.

A team has been formed to trace the autorickshaw drivers who were involved in the racing.

It may be noted that the illegal auto racing has been reported and going unchecked in the peripheral highways outside Chennai.