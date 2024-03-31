Avadi police arrest two AP men smuggling 580 kgs gutkha products

CHENNAI: Avadi City Police on Saturday arrested two men from Andhra Pradesh who were smuggling in about 580 kg of banned oral tobacco products into the state.

The accused were caught during vehicle checks by the Vellavedu police near Thirukoil Pathu.

Two persons in a AP registered load van had given evasive replies to police personnel when asked about the contents in the load van.

When police checked the van, they found various brands of oral tobacco products totalling to about 580 kg stocked inside after which the duo were arrested.

The arrested persons were identified as N Ravi (28) and P Sathyaraj (23) - both from Chittor district in Andhra Pradesh.

Investigations revealed that the two of them had bought the consignment from Bengaluru to sell them in Chennai.

They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.