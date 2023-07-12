Avadi police arrest travels company manager for job fraud

CHENNAI: Avadi City Police on Monday arrested a 45-year-old man, a manager at a Travels company, who allegedly cheated the public to the tune of over Rs 90 lakh by promising them to send to jobs abroad. V Sailesh (31) of Cuddalore, in his complaint to Avadi city police, claimed that he, along with 49 others, approached the accused, Mohammed Arif Rahman, also from Cuddalore, based on his post on Facebook that the travels company he is employed in can also facilitate jobs in foreign countries.

Believing him, the victims had transferred money to his bank accounts, but the accused did not facilitate the jobs as promised, after which a police complaint was filed. After investigations, Avadi police confirmed that the allegations were true, after which the accused was arrested. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.