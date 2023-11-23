Avadi Commissioner forms STF to trace, detain habitual offenders

CHENNAI: Avadi Police Commissioner K Shankar has formed a special task force to trace and arrest history-sheeters in Avadi jurisdiction, who harass business establishments and public.

The task force will identify areas in which history-sheeters live and monitor them regularly. As of now, Avadi city police have prepared a list of 1,100 anti-social elements. During various raids in the past few months, over 430 were arrested for possession and sale of narcotic substances and NBWs (non-bailable warrants) were executed against 107.

Police have also taken an undertaking of good behaviour from 479 of the arrested suspects. The special task force will ensure that these history-sheeters would appear for trial when their cases reach the courts, and also fulfil their other duties. Police have warned of strict action against those who harass shop-owners and business establishments.