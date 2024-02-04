Automatic doors on buses to curb footboard travel

CHENNAI: In a move to prevent footboard traveling on buses, Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has taken measures to fix automatic doors at the steps of 200 buses.

In a statement, MTC managing director Alby John Varghese said that steps will be taken to prevent school and college students from taking foot-board travel and accidents. “Doors will be fixed in 200 buses at Rs 67 lakh during the first phase and doors will be fixed in all the buses step by step, “ he added.

The statement said that permanent glasses will be fitted on windows that are close to the steps to prevent students from hanging by holding the window rods.

Moreover, MTC has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the bus crews, which do not have doors. As per the SOP, drivers should check if anyone tries to board the buses before moving and conductors should stop the buses in such cases. If they continue foot-boarding, conductors should advise them and stop the bus if they refuse to pay heed, conductors have been directed to call the police.