Automated concrete distribution system commissioned by Metro Rail

CHENNAI: For the tunnel construction in corridor 3, the Larson & Toubro under the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has commissioned the automated concrete distribution system at a casting yard in Vanagaram.

Meanwhile, Chennai Metro is the first project in India to adopt this technique undertaken by the contractor.

CMRL Director Projects T Archunan inaugurated the system along with other officials.

As per CMRL press note, L&T contractor commissioned the tunnel work in February between Kellys and Taramani in corridor 3. For tunnel 2 construction, eight Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM) are to be engaged.

The contractor requires 18,000 concrete segment rings, of them, 17,100 rings are 1.4m wide, whereas 900 rings are 1.2m wide.

Furthermore, L&T commenced the manufacturing in May, manufacturing 4,400 rings so far. As the automated concrete distribution system began today, each segment has been embedded with a unique barcode and a tag for future identification and traceability.

"The system allows automated delivery of concrete from the concrete batching plant to the segment moulds, increasing production capacity while minimising man power and carbon emissions, "the circular stated.