Auto rickshaw fares would be revised soon: Home secretary

CHENNAI: Auto Taxi Thozhilalar Sangam General Secretary S Balasubramanian on Monday said that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin would soon announce revised autorickshaw fares.

After the meeting chaired by Home Secretary P Amudha at the Secretariat with the autorickshaw union here, he said that the Home Secretary informed them that revised fares would be announced soon.

The autorickshaw fare was last revised in 2013. In February 2022, the Madras High Court gave a direction to revise auto fares after which the transport department formed a committee to hold consultation with the stakeholders. But the fare was not revised.

On their demand for the state government to launch its own ride-hailing app like Ola and Uber, he said that the Home Secretary assured it was under the consideration of the government. "The labour department has planned to launch a composite app for all the unorganised welfare boards together. We explained the need for a separate ride-hailing app for the autorickshaw and taxi drivers. After hearing our views, the Home Secretary promised to hold a discussion with the secretaries of the Transport and Labour Departments to take appropriate decision, " he told reporters.

The Home Secretary held a consultation meeting with the CITU-affiliated union after they held a protest rally across the state on August 25 and submitted a representation with a list of demands.