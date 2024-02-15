Auto driver tries to rob 81-year-old

CHENNAI: An 81-year-old woman has complained that the driver of the auto rickshaw she travelled on Tuesday attacked her and attempted to rob her after taking her to a secluded stretch near Tiruvottiyur.

The woman claimed that the driver fled after a two-wheeler rider, who had passed by enquired, when the elderly woman raised alarms.

D Santhanamary of Kasimedu, boarded an auto from Tondiarpet market on Tuesday morning. The auto driver drove the vehicle along Vaidhyanathan bridge and took a different route to her destination.

When she questioned him, he allegedly said it was a shorter route and took her to a secluded stretch. He then threatened her to part with money and earrings, and attacked her.

The woman said she got off the auto and raised alarm, hearing which a motorist who happened to pass by came to her aid