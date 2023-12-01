Auto driver traces passengers through app, returns bag

CHENNAI: A part-time auto-rickshaw driver, who found that the passengers from Bangladesh who boarded his vehicle left behind a bag containing Rs 1.4 lakh, traced them and returned it, earning praise from them and also the police.

The group of three from Bangladesh came to the city for medical treatment, and boarded the auto-rickshaw outside the airport on Wednesday to go to a hospital in Chromepet. While at the hospital, they realised that the bag with money and passports was missing. Panicking over this, they went to the Chromepet police station to file a complaint.

At that time, one of them received a phone call from a person identifying himself as Ravi, the driver of the auto. He told them that they had left their bag with money and passports in his vehicle. When told that they were at the Chromepet police station, Ravi went there and handed over the bag to them.

According to the police, Ravi managed to trace their mobile phone number with the help of PhonePe app which they used to pay his fare. Using that, he contacted them, officials said.

Ravi, a resident of Kadaperi in Tambaram who works as an engineer in a private firm, is also a part-time auto driver. On Thursday, Tambaram Commissioner A Amalraj invited Ravi to Tambaram commissionerate and honoured him for his honesty.