Auto driver hacked to death in Otteri over ganja turf war, 5 held

CHENNAI: In a turf war over ganja sales, a 29-year-old man was hacked to death by a five-member gang at Dasamakhan area in Otteri on Monday night. Five persons, including a minor, was arrested in the case.

The deceased, S Syed Azizullah of Kolathur, is an auto driver. Syed was attacked at 10.30 pm outside his relative’s house in Otteri. Hearing the screams, Syed’s family members moved him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Otteri police secured Syed’s body and moved it to government hospital for post-mortem examination. After investigations, Police arrested L Arun (35), R Surya (19), R Sathyamurthy (20), A Fardeen (22) and a 16-year-old boy, all from Otteri.

Investigations revealed that there were ganja peddling cases against Syed and he had insulted Arun during an argument over the sales. Arun is believed to have murdered Syed over this. Arun has nine cases against him including robbery and the others too have criminal cases.

The four adults were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. The juvenile delinquent was sent to a government observation home for boys.