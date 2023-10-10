Auto driver hacked to death in Ambattur

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old auto driver was hacked to death in his home in Ambattur on Monday night.



The deceased was identified as Maxwell, a resident of Nethaji Nagar, Shanmugapuram.

On Monday night, he was resting in his home after work when a gang trespassed into his house, police sources said.

Before Maxwell could gather what was happening, the gang started attacking him with machetes and weapons and fled the scene, leaving him in a pool of blood.

His neighbours who came to check on him on hearing his screams, found him seriously injured and moved him to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Police recovered Maxwell’s body and moved it to a government hospital for post mortem.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Maxwell was murdered for his sons’ alleged involvement in a murder last year.

His sons, Moses and Lawrence are named as accused in the murder of one, Udhayakumar in 2022.

Police have launched a search for the suspects.