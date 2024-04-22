Auto driver arrested under POCSO Act for allegedly sexually assaulting his niece

CHENNAI: A 46-year-old auto driver was arrested under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually assaulting his niece, a 15-year-old girl.

The man went to the girl's house in an inebriated state on Sunday morning.

After an inquiry, he was remanded in judicial custody on Monday.

According to the police, the girl, a class VII student, was alone at her house on Sunday morning as her parents had gone out.

The man, husband of the girl's aunt, came home drunk.

According to the police the man sexually assaulted the girl.

She informed her parents when they returned home.

They lodged a police complaint, based on which a case under section 5 (N) and 6 of the POCSO Act was registered. The police then arrested the man on Sunday and was remanded in judicial custody on Monday.