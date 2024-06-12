Auto driver arrested for abusing, issuing threats to woman traffic cop on Madhavaram High Road

CHENNAI: An autorickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly abusing and issuing threats to a woman police constable while she was regulating traffic on Madhavaram High Road on Tuesday.

The arrested person was identified as K Praveen (22) of Vyasarpadi.

On Tuesday morning, M Swathi (24), a 2020 batch constable attached to the Sembium police station was regulating traffic along Madhavaram high road when the incident happened.Police said that the accused had parked his vehicle obstructing traffic flow after which the constable walked up to him and asked him to leave the place.

Praveen who was allegedly inebriated picked up an argument with the constable and started hurling verbal abuses at her and issued threats.

On information from the woman constable, a police team rushed to the scene and secured the auto driver.

He was booked on charges including preventing a government official from discharging her duty among others and produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.