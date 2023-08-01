Auto & bike taxi platform launches "Auto Nanban" initiative to empower auto captains

CHENNAI: Private bike taxi & Auto aggregator platform Rapido has announceed its innovative initiative, "Auto Nanban," aimed at providing exceptional support to Chennai auto drivers.



Through the Auto Nanban initiative, Rapido is committed to delivering best-in-class support to its auto captains, solidifying its position as a competitive differentiator in the market.

As part of Auto Nanban, Rapido offers a range of benefits to its captains, including commission less than Rs. 15 on every order, ensuring their earnings are maximized and unlimited cancellations with a cancellation amount of Rs. 15, providing flexibility for captains in managing their rides. This would also include a dedicated captain support center for prompt and efficient resolution of any queries or concerns.

Recognizing the contributions of auto drivers in the city, Rapido has launched the initiative to enhance their work experience and earnings through the Auto Nanban initiative.

Pavan Guntupalli, Co-founder of Rapido said that Auto Nanban is a game-changer for Chennai's transportation system, heralding a new era of empowerment and efficiency. By extending unparalleled benefits to our auto-rickshaw drivers, we are creating a win-win situation for both drivers and riders.

With reduced commissions and unlimited cancellations, our auto captains will experience improved earnings and greater control over their rides, leading to a happier and more motivated driver community.

He added that this will translate into increased availability of autos on the Rapido platform, reducing waiting times for riders and ensuring swift and reliable transportation across the city. Our dedicated captain support center demonstrates our commitment to addressing driver concerns promptly and efficiently, fostering a positive and supportive environment for our valued partners.”