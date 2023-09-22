AU to install solar-powered server inside camps to promote renewable energy sources

CHENNAI: Anna University has decided to install solar-powered server and computer operations inside the camps to promote renewable energy sources.

The institution's sources told DT Next that as a part of expansion plans and under the under lab modernization, low-end computers will be replaced with high-end workstations.

"A proposal to set up a centralized High-Performance Facility (HPC) facility has been sanctioned and a single sign-on facility for all computing services and other online resources and software are also underway", a senior professor said.

Stating that it was also decided to Increase Wi-Fi coverage with additional indoor and outdoor antennas and strengthen the network backbone with network switches, routers, and passive components, he said accordingly, solar-powered server and computer operations have been initiated inside the campus to promote renewable energy sources.

Pointing out that the solar-powered servers have already been initiated by the universities abroad, the professor said providing solar power to the computer operations will not only save energy but also bring down the expenses.

He said that the university already sought permission with the state and the centre to install solar system.

"The project report is being prepared so that funds would be released soon after the finalisation", he said adding that "the project is expected to be completed during the next academic year".