AU launches student's internship programme in Robotics and Automation

CHENNAI: Anna University has launched internship programme in the field of Robotics and Automation for the final year UG students

The Centre for Robotics and Automation (CRA), jointly with Department of Production Technology MIT Campus, Anna University, is offering two week internship opportunities for students pursuing UG degree programmes in engineering and technology from all affiliated colleges of Anna University for the current academic year.

According to the eligible criteria, BE and B.Tech Students who have completed at least two semesters of their course could apply for the internship programme.

A notification from the university said the internship programme is scheduled in February 2024.

The student's internship programme would cover various topics that include Robotics, Robot Sensors and Electrical Actuators, Fluid power Automation, Design and 3D printing, Case Studies, Mini Project lab Visits and Project ideation.

At the end of the internship, an assessment test will be conducted. Students will be provided an internship certificate.

The venue for the internship would be at Department of Production Technology, Madras Institute of technology campus, Anna University, Chromepet.