Attempt to murder case in Madurai: Gang held in city

CHENNAI: The city police arrested a six-member gang from a lodge in Triplicane on Friday based on a tip off. Sources said that the gang was involved in the attempted murder of Adinarayanan, leader of the Marudhu Sena outfit, on March 14.

While the Madurai district police were searching for suspects in the case, they had received information about the gang staying in a lodge in Triplicane. They passed on the tip off to their counterparts in Chennai.

A police team rounded up the gang and alerted the Madurai district police. On March 14, Adinarayanan was travelling in his car when the gang came in another car from the opposite direction and rammed into his car and hurled petrol bombs.