Attack on cameraman covering NCB search: City Police arrests one

CHENNAI: After condemnation from several quarters including Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on the attack against a television news cameraman who was filming NCB search at the office of a courier firm in Nungambakkam , a 47-year-old man was arrested by the city police.

The arrested man was identified as S Kalaichelvan. He was arrested based on a complaint from Senthil Kumar, cameraman who suffered injuries in the attack.

Senthil was allegedly attacked by DMK cadres. It is yet to be confirmed whether the arrested person is a DMK cadre.

Sleuths from the Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday entered the house of Jaffer Sadiq who is believed to be the kingpin of a drug cartel operating from Delhi and smuggled out drugs worth over Rs 2,000 crore in last three years.

And on Thursday NCB team had visited the office of the courier firm located in Kamdhar Nagar to verify certain information. The TV crew had went to the Kamdhar Nagar address to film the raid when the attack happened.

Earlier the investigators, who broke open the door as the house on Arulanandam Street in Santhome remained locked for days with Sadiq vanishing with his family, seized documents and gadgets and sealed the house. The NCB, following the arrest of Mukesh and Mujibur Rahman of Chennai, and Ashok Kumar of Villupuram from Delhi two weeks ago, has been hunting for Sadiq. A team of Delhi special police and NCB raided a godown in West Delhi and found the trio trying to pack 50 kg of drug pseudoephedrine into several packets under the fake labels of a multigrain food mix. They were arrested and the drug recovered. Last week, NCB had pasted the summons to Sadiq on his residence and office doors.

A movie, Mangai, produced by Jaffer Sadiq was slated for release on Friday.