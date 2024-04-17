ATM 'settings' tampered and Rs 6 lakh withdrawn, alleges private bank

CHENNAI: The Manager of a private bank has approached the Meenambakkam police with a complaint alleging that two persons tampered with the settings of the bank's ATM on GST road in Meenambakkam and managed to escape with Rs 6 lakh cash.

The bank's representative alleged that the settings were tampered such that Rs 500 will be dispensed from the machine instead of Rs 100 notes and if a person wanted to withdraw Rs 1000, they would get Rs 5000 instead.

According to the complaint, the tampering happened on April 5 and April 6 and the two of them took away Rs 6 lakh in cash.

On April 12, when the manager checked the accounts he found shortage of Rs 6 lakh in funds and found that the withdrawals happened from a ATM in Meenambakkam and checked the CCTV footage in the ATM to find the tampering.

Based on a complaint, Meenambakkam Police have issued a CSR (community service register) and are investigating.

Police are investigating how the suspects managed to get the code to open the ATM to tamper the settings.

It may be recalled that last week fraudsters walked away with more Rs.13 lakh by fraudulently accessing a South Indian Bank ATM in Padppai near Chennai.

The fraudsters had accessed the ATM by using compromised credentials of an ATM Vendor Engineer and changed the ATM cash dispensing configuration.