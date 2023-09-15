ATM guard dies in staircase collapse

CHENNAI: A 64-year-old man working as a security guard at an ATM kiosk died after a staircase collapsed on him, near Chromepet on Thursday.

Police said the deceased was Sudar Rajan of Chromepet, the security guard at the ATM kiosk in Chitlapakkam.

While it was heavily raining in Chitlapakkam on Wednesday night, Sundar Rajan took shelter near the building. At that time, a portion of a staircase of the first floor of the building collapsed and fell on Sundar Rajan.

Police said he suffered severe injuries. Some of the passersby who saw the accident immediately rushed him to the Chromepet GH. But he died without responding to treatment on Thursday morning. The Chitlapakkam police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.