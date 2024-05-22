'Atleast 15 engineering colleges affiliated to Anna Univ will not conduct admission this year due to poor infrastructure'

CHENNAI: Anna University vice chancellor Dr R.Velraj said about 15 engineering colleges affiliated to Anna University will not conduct admission this year due to poor infrastructure of the institutions.

He said Anna University itself listed 12 colleges, which will not participate in the engineering admissions, and three colleges had decided to close as it could not function as per the norms.

The vice chancellor said all the colleges should improve their infrastructure for giving good education to the students.

Anna University sources said the colleges, which would not conduct engineering admissions, could not get even 5% of admissions against the total intake.

In addition, the university has also initiated to slap fines against the colleges, which do not function as per the affiliation standards.

At present, there are about 440 colleges, which are affiliated to Anna University, will be participating in the engineering admission this year.