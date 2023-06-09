At least 40K pets are expected to get license from GCC

CHENNAI: At least 40,000 pet animals are likely to get licences in the city after the Chennai corporation launched online registration. The civic body stated that licences for pet animals would be helpful to create a database on the number of dogs and cats, and to provide vaccinations for the animals.



"As per the rules, pet owners are advised to register for licence for their dogs and cats. The animals should not cause a nuisance for the neighbours, and the owners should ensure the animals get vaccinated against anti-rabies. Earlier, those who visited pet clinics in Kannamapet, Meenambakkam, Nungambakkam and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar. As many as 1,500 pet dogs and cats have licences in the city," said Dr J Kamal Hussain, Veterinary officer, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).



The local body creates awareness among the people to vaccinate pet animals and prevent disease in humans through animals. To ensure pet animals both dogs and cats get a licence, the sanitary workers would also check whether the pet owners have registers. Also, based on the complaint raised by the neighbours, it will be verified.



"We expect around 40,000 pet animals and they will be categorised as per their breed. The corporation has data only for stray dogs, to vaccinate pet dogs against rabies, and deworming that would cause zoonotic disease. The online licence system has been initiated in the city," added Dr Kamal.



As per the Greater Chennai Corporation, as of the 2018 census, over 50,000 stray dogs are the population in the city. However, the number would have increased between 95,000 and 1,00,000. The civic body should conduct the census every year, and the city corporation is expected to take the census in a month.



In the application form, the pet owners are advised to fill in information such as vaccination and sterilization for animals. As of now, only cats and dogs are included. Based on the response, we will decide on birds license too. The Chennai corporation stated that according to the information the owners provide, they would carry out measures to control the animal population and vaccinate for anti-rabies.

The animal activists welcome the licence system for pet animals because it would help to maintain a record of dogs and cats whether they are vaccinated, and animal control that would be difficult to manage by the owners.

"To obtain a dog license, you must provide proof that your dog has been vaccinated against rabies. Keeping your pet up to date on all vaccinations is incredibly important as a responsible pet owner. Not only does this keep your dog safe, but, in the unfortunate event he gets lost, animal control or anyone else who comes upon your missing pooch will know he is safe to approach," said Dinesh Baba, an animal activist.