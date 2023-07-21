At 71, this city doctor empowers herself with digital literacy

CHENNAI: After spending several years working in Chennai as a gynaecologist, Dr Manjula decided to move to Kumbakonam, where she dedicated over 25 years to her profession. However, the COVID-19 pandemic brought her back to Chennai, where the 71-year-old intended to settle down and enjoy her retirement.

Little did she know that the digital revolution during the pandemic would present unexpected challenges for her. As transactions shifted towards digital platforms, the doctor found herself struggling to adapt. Everyday tasks like paying vendors became difficult as she grappled with the world of digital transactions. Even planning her post-retirement travels to explore India and nearby places, including a trip to Bhutan, seemed like an insurmountable challenge as booking air tickets required digital expertise she lacked. “I felt frustrated and handicapped as no one was willing to give me classes on digital literacy,” expressed Dr Manjula, reflecting on her initial struggles.

However, her life took an inspiring turn when she stumbled upon a news article about a coding workshop for seniors conducted by Manu Sekar of HashHackCode. Sharing the news with her sister, Dharani, they both decided to attend the workshop at the Anna Centenary Library. Dr Manjula recalled the mix of excitement and fear they experienced, unsure of what to expect on their ‘tech journey’. “Surrounded by other retired individuals, we felt like we were in the same boat, unsure about the complexities of coding and digital technology. Initially, when the tutors started teaching, it all seemed like Greek and Latin to us.

Later, Manu patiently explained what coding is all about. He broke it down in a simple way - it sparked an interest in me to create my own website. After just three hours, I successfully launched a website, although it’s still a work in progress. The website will showcase my life journey, my experiences as a doctor, and offer valuable tips on women’s health,” she shared with DT Next. At 71, Dr Manjula’s experience of learning new technology was not only exciting but also an essential step in keeping herself mentally and intellectually active. She strongly believes that understanding technology and digital transactions is crucial for everyone, regardless of age, as it enables greater independence and integration in today’s digital world.