Associates of two killed in Police encounter found dead in AP

CHENNAI: An associate of two persons killed in an encounter a week ago by Avadi police was found dead in Pichattur in Chittoor district of AP, sources said here.

The deceased was identified as Ajith, who was reportedly missing for a week.

His associates Muthu Saravanan and Sunday Sathish, were killed in an encounter near Sholavaram a week ago.

They were allegedly involved in the murder of a AIADMK functionary in August this year.

Police sources said that Ajith’s body was found with injuries all over and looks like he was murdered.

His family has been informed about his death and the family members are already on their way to Chittoor, sources added.