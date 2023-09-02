Asia Cup 2023: Rain washes out India-Pakistan encounter

CHENNAI: Coming as an anti-climax to the much hyped India-Pakistan game in the Asia Cup 2023, rain has washed out the game without even a ball being bowled in the second innings.

Bad weather came in the way right from the Indian innings. Despite Pakistan's deadly pace attack, the men in blue managed to score 266.

However, Pakistan could not even face a ball in their chase as the downpour continued. After regular pitch inspections, the game was called-off.