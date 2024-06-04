As many as 67 students stand 1st in NEET UG, 8 students from Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) were announced by the National Testing Agency on Tuesday. In a first ever instance, as many as 67 students have scored 720 out of 720 marks in NEET 2024.



Ved Sunilkumar Shende from Maharashtra topped the list, followed by Syed Aarifin Yusuf M from Tamil Nadu. As many as eight students from Tamil Nadu have scored 720 out of 720 marks this year. Shailaja S has topped the female category from Tamil Nadu, being second in the list in the country.

The tie breaking for merit is done based on the candidate obtaining higher marks or percentile score in Biology, followed by marks in Chemistry and then in Physics in the test.

This is further followed by candidates with less proportion of the number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the test, which is further based on candidates with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Biology, followed by Chemistry and further in Physics in the test. The application number in ascending order is also considered beyond this.

A record high 23 lakh candidates had registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, including 10 lakh male candidates, 13 lakh females and 18 third gender candidates. The highest number of 3,39,125 candidates had registered from Uttar Pradesh, 2,79,904 candidates from Maharashtra and 1,96,139 candidates from Rajasthan.

Tamil Nadu saw 1,55,216 registrations this year. As many as 12,730 government school students had appeared for the examination in the State, including 9,094 girls and 3,647 boys. The overall attendance was recorded to 96.94 percent, with 96.92 percent male candidates attendance of male candidates, 96.96 percent for female candidates, and 94.44 per cent for transgender candidates.

The cut-off this year for the general and special category candidates has increased from 720-137 in 2023 to 720-164 this year. The cut off for the scheduled caste, scheduled tribe and other backward class candidates has increased to 163-129 in 2024 from 136-107 last year.

Further, the cut off has increased from 120-107 last year to 145-129 this year for people with disabilities for these categories.

The National Testing Agency stated that the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Government of India will conduct the counselling for 15 percent of all India quota seats, deemed universities, central universities, seats of ESIC and AFMC, BHU, and AMU.

The medical aspirants may visit the website www.mcc.nic.in for further information on the counselling.

The candidates will be able to apply for 15 percent all India quota seats as per the directions of DGHS and counselling will be stopped once the seats are exhausted.

The States will begin the counselling post the all India counselling.