Aruna replaces Amrutha Jothi as Chennai collector

Chief Secretary V Iraianbu on Saturday issued orders to transfer S Amrit Jothi who has been appointed as the new director of stationery and printing.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 Jun 2023 10:57 AM GMT
CHENNAI: The State government on Saturday shunted out Chennai District Collector S Amritha Jothi and replaced her with M Aruna.

Chief Secretary V Iraianbu on Saturday issued orders to transfer S Amrit Jothi who has been appointed as the new director of stationery and printing.

M Aruna, currently serving as the director of Stationery, has been appointed as the new collector of the Chennai district.

DTNEXT Bureau

