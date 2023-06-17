Aruna replaces Amrutha Jothi as Chennai collector

CHENNAI: The State government on Saturday shunted out Chennai District Collector S Amritha Jothi and replaced her with M Aruna.

Chief Secretary V Iraianbu on Saturday issued orders to transfer S Amrit Jothi who has been appointed as the new director of stationery and printing.

M Aruna, currently serving as the director of Stationery, has been appointed as the new collector of the Chennai district.