Arts teacher sacked for touching kid

CHENNAI: Parents of a Class 7 student of a private school filed a police complaint against the art teacher at the school for allegedly touching the student inappropriately during class hours.



The teacher was sacked from the school, police sources said. The incident happened on February 21 when the female art teacher allegedly made the inappropriate touch. On reaching home, the girl shared about the incident to her parents, who filed a complaint with the school management and also filed a complaint at Taramani police station.

In response, the school terminated the teacher and informed the parents about it. Taramani Police have issued a community service register (CSR) to the complainants.