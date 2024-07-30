Artium Academy’s superstar finale highlights music mastery and AI innovation in India's music scene

CHENNAI: A music learning and community platform, Artium Academy offers online music courses and interactive masterclasses from India’s biggest music icons. The performance-based courses are certified by experts such as Sonu Nigam, KS Chithra, Shubha Mudgal, Aruna Sairam, Louis Banks, and others. The academy recently wrapped up the Artium Superstar Finale and Teacher Conclave. The two-day event showcased a soulful mix of music and mentorship. Young talents performed before judges Sonu Nigam, Agam Kumar Nigam, Aruna Sairam, P Unnikrishnan, Louis Banks, Raju Singh, Gino Banks, Shruti Shadolikar Katkar, and Ananth Vaidyanathan. From 46 performers, five winners were chosen for their renditions of classical, Hindustani, and Hindi film music.

Ashish Joshi, founder and CEO of Artium Academy, comments on AI's impact on the music industry: “AI has become integral to our lives, so it was only natural for us to embrace it in the Indian music industry. AI has the potential to enhance music development, distribution, and consumption. It offers personalized learning experiences, providing tailored feedback and practice tips to help musicians improve faster. AI also aids in targeting and marketing by forecasting trends and recommending songs based on user interests, boosting artist visibility. Artium has developed a proprietary technology platform that aims to revolutionise music education and can be applied broadly within the industry.”

Co-founder Vivek Raicha adds, “Balancing AI innovation with respect for privacy and consent is crucial. We need a clear, ethical, and legal framework to define AI boundaries, especially concerning IP rights and the use of personal information in voice models.”

Ashish explains to DT Next, “Online education offers flexibility but comes with challenges like technical issues and limited interaction. To address this, we’ve developed technology that integrates interactive keyboards with notations and chord sheets for an immersive experience. Our custom video platform includes tools like Tanpura, Tabla, and Metronome for a complete practice environment, and our P2P technology ensures smooth communication during piano classes.”

Shreyanvi, winner in the Popular and Film Music South, Under 16 category, says, “Music is the tune of our life. My mother, Vinoditha, who dreamed of being a singer, inspires me. My favourite singers are Chitramma and Shreya Ghoshal. Although my age limits my pronunciation and mouth movement, I'm working on exercises to improve. My goals include learning more, creating my compositions, and forming a band.”