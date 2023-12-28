Artists join hands to unveil evolution of Indian textiles

CHENNAI: Printed, embroidered, and dyed textiles from India have captivated global audiences with their vibrant colours and intricate designs. In acknowledgement of this rich heritage, seven artists from across the country, each contributing to textile traditions in unique ways, have collaborated for a group exhibition, titled Transforming Traditions. Through this exhibition, these artists aim to redefine the creative boundaries of ancient art forms, seamlessly blending the old with the new.

According to curator Vaishnavi Ramanathan, the exhibition addresses themes of ecology, community, sustainability, and history. The participating artists include Akshata Mokashi, Gowthami Jonnalagadda, Meenakshi Nihalani, Niranjan Jonnalagadda, Shatrughan Thakur, Tejaswini Jonnalagadda, and Ujjal Dey.

Niranjan’s Kalamkari work

“Indian textiles are not only popular here but also highly sought after in international markets. Thankfully, these textile traditions endure today, serving as a muse for contemporary artists. In Transforming Traditions, artists from various parts of India reinterpret textile traditions in diverse ways. Some, hailing from families with generations of experience in painted textiles, reimagine traditional motifs and techniques for a modern audience. This reframing of ancient art forms establishes new creative boundaries. Others employ quintessentially Indian dyes, like indigo, to explore the subcontinent’s history across ancient, colonial, and contemporary periods. The exhibition, addressing ecology, community, sustainability, and history, showcases the dynamic dialogue between different art forms,” says Vaishnavi Ramanathan.



The exhibition is open to the public at The Gallery, InKo Centre till January 26.