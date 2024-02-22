Artists explore emotions, culture through paintings

CHENNAI: Artists Deepak R, Janani P, Kesavan, Priya Elayaraja, Rajashree Nayak, Rekha Senthoor, and Shyamala Pandiyan are collaborating to present an exhibition, titled Varna. This group exhibition will run from March 2 to 11 at Artworld.

Artist Janani Pradeep kumar’s paintings, titled Mookuthi Vazhi, intricately depict a woman sitting on nose studs (mookuthi). “I aim to explore culture and emotions through my artwork. My paintings are unique and thought-provoking, encouraging viewers to contemplate the themes portrayed,” says Janani.

Sarala Banerjee of Artworld expresses that she prefers not to label the show as a curated exhibition. “We intend to provide a platform for young artists to showcase their talent. This collaborative effort brings together a diverse group of artists, mentored by Viswam, to express themselves authentically. Artworld has been dedicated to supporting established and emerging artists for several decades,” shares Sarala.

Priya Elayaraja portrays family relationships and women’s emotions using different textures in abstract forms.