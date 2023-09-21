Artiste 'Lost in Oscillation' dances to his self-doubt

CHENNAI: From playing a guard in a play about a king and a fisherman back when he was in Class three, Surendra Tekale has now come a long way, being a successful theatre and movement artiste.



“I focus on merging elements of physical theatre and experimental dance theatre, delivering thought-provoking performances that reverberate with social, political, and environmental relevance through my contemporary dance form,” states Surendra, who hails from the town of Telegaon Dabhade in Pune.

In the recent years, the 28-year-old artiste has thrived as a choreographer and visionary creator, which has allowed him to embark on remarkable journeys across various countries and continents, from Japan to Europe. “To me, these experiences have facilitated valuable connections with festivals and organisations, enabling me to foster strong relationships within the artistic community.”

Surendra Tekale

Lost in Oscillation, a recent performance Surendra choreographed, showcases a dancer who embodies ethereal beings caught in a surreal dreamscape, where self-doubt manifests as a physical entity.



Chetan Yeragera, an accomplished artiste who has been immersed in the world of dance and movement since childhood, will be seen performing the art form. With eight years of dedicated training in street dance, hip-hop, and acrobatics, he has mastered his craft, which now translates through his unique body movements throughout the performance.

Chetan Yeragera during the performance of Lost in Oscillation

“Lost in Oscillation portrays an intangible force that envelops the dancer, distorting his movements and warping his perception of the self. The stage transforms into a shifting labyrinth of reflective surfaces, reflecting fragmented images that mirror the dancer’s internal struggle. It also offers a mesmerising exploration of the contradictory nature of doubt, weaving together elements of absurdity, abstraction, and allure. Chetan, through his performance, challenges conventional notions of identity, perception, and the human psyche through intricate choreography, evocative visuals, and soundscape,” explains Surendra.



The choreography, characterised by sharp angles, fragmented gestures, and sudden transitions, magnifies the absurdity of doubt. The dancer contorts his body, engaging in convulsive movements that oscillate between moments of graceful vulnerability and explosive defiance. The dynamic interplay between control and chaos becomes a central motif, representing the paradoxical nature of doubt itself.

The 45-minute performance will see the artiste perform to music, without lyrics.

“Through the performance, we aim to challenge and provoke the audience, compelling them to question their own perceptions of the self and the convoluted nature of doubt. By embracing the absurdity and abstraction of self-doubt, the performance invites viewers to reflect on their own struggles,” adds the choreographer.

Following the premiere of Lost in Oscillation at Shoonya- Centre for Art and Somatic Practices in Bengaluru on August 26, the performance, with unconventional storytelling, and provocative choreography will make its way to Chennai on September 22, from 7 pm at Medai - The Stage, at Alwarpet.

“The 45-minute performance will see the artiste perform to music, without lyrics. It will have sounds of people talking and whispering in the backdrop, which will enhance the raw essence of what we are trying to portray,” highlights Surendra.