Artist unravels human-animal bond amid modern environmental challenges

CHENNAI: Dushyant Patel, a dynamic and versatile artist, is making a significant mark in the realms of painting and printmaking. His art not only showcases a remarkable mastery over materials, but also embodies an unwavering pursuit of perfection. In his works, one can discern a seamless fusion of conceptual depth and impeccable craftsmanship. Currently, Dushyant is presenting his latest creations in the city, under the exhibition titled, The Illusion of Existence.



Explaining his artistic approach, Dushyant shares, “The series of works displayed in Chennai revolves around exploring and unravelling the intricate relationship between humans and animals, particularly in the context of our contemporary environmental challenges. I sought to provide commentary on these issues that resonate in our current times. While preparing for this solo exhibition, I felt a deep connection to Chennai, and incorporating local elements in my works became my way of paying homage to this vibrant city. The exhibition features approximately 110 pieces, a labour of dedication spanning 8 to 9 months,” shares the Baroda-based artist.

Rooted in cultural anecdotes, personal experiences, and tales, Dushyant’s art takes everyday objects and imbues them with his unique perspective. “I find that integrating mundane objects into my art keeps me grounded in my society and the present moment. Animal figures serve as metaphors, enabling me to address a myriad of environmental concerns. Often, we take our wildlife for granted, commodifying them without recognising the toll of industrialisation on their habitats. I employ animals in my works as symbols, carrying the weight of our cultural and environmental legacy,” adds the artist.

Dushyant’s inspirations are as diverse as they are eclectic. “From my childhood memories and folk tales to the narratives of Panchatantra, my works draw from cultural anecdotes. Additionally, observing current affairs, reading the daily news, and flipping through magazines that highlight societal and environmental issues also feed my creative drive. Influences from artistic giants like Salvador Dali, Rene Magritte, and David Hockney have also played a pivotal role in shaping my painting style.”









Dushyant’s artworks

His distinct artistic signature is characterised by a figurative narrative infused with a surreal touch. “The surreal approach affords me the freedom to deconstruct conventional depictions and elevate the impact of my subject matter and symbolism.”



Reflecting on the significance of presenting his art in Chennai, Dushyant emphasises, “Connecting with the people of Chennai through my art is an incredible opportunity. Engaging in conversations and receiving feedback on my work is invaluable for an artist’s growth. I hope my creations can raise awareness about environmental and political issues, while also inspire young artists in Chennai to produce works infused with a similar sensibility,” concludes the artist.

The Illusion of Existence is on display till August 26 at Apparao Galleries in Nungambakkam.