Artist trio explore women's lives through diverse perspectives

CHENNAI: "I am a Woman. I think as a Woman. I see as a Woman" is a group show that pays tribute to the many women who form the backbone of our communities, showcasing their vital contributions through the artworks of Alamu Kumaresan, Rajashree Nayak, and Sonal Varshneya. These three talented artists offer a diverse exploration of women's lives through their art, drawing from personal experiences and observations. They reveal the beauty in the ordinary moments of daily life, whether in rural settings, cityscapes, or personal reflections. Each artwork tells a unique story, inviting viewers to delve into the complexities of the female experience.



For Alamu, art is more than just a form of expression - it's a pathway to self-discovery and a means to convey love and gratitude for people and nature. “I believe in creating art that transports viewers from the chaos of everyday life to a state of calmness and awareness, allowing them to reflect on their inner selves. I am deeply inspired by individuals who possess a brave and bold perspective on life, one that embraces respect for both human and non-human life. Their inclusive approach to life as a whole is incredibly infectious and holds a strong influence on me. This perspective guides my artistic works and outlook on the world,” says Alamu.

In her works, Alamu interprets nature's beauty through intricate patterns and textures. She uses materials like fabric, thread, yarn, embroidery, and paint to create pieces that reflect her connection with the natural world.

Work titled 'Who touched my life' by Alamu

Freelance artist Rajashree Nayak’s artworks depict women as the vibrant embodiment of energy. She explains, “I co-relate with nature’s different elements as a pointer of source and struggles in each of my prints. My initial works depicted the journey towards an individual’s growth in achieving their individuality and evolving to a higher domain. Women being the central character of my expression, the feminine attributes of nature have been prominent in my works. Even I have depicted nature as a beautiful trap. The creepers are an important element in my earlier works. Most of my works oscillate between women-centric emotions about nature and our surroundings.”



From Ghar ki Laxmi series by Sonal

Sonal expresses the deep personal significance of her works in this exhibition. “These pieces are very close to my heart because they evoke emotions that are deeply meaningful to me. They represent feelings that I experienced for the first time, which were truly priceless. I have lived through those moments, felt them intimately, and done my best to convey their essence through my art," shares Sonal.



The exhibition is on view from April 18 to 30 at Art Houz, Nungambakkam.