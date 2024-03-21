Artist duo explores facets of nature in an exhibition

CHENNAI: Ranabir Saha, a prolific painter based in Kolkata, focuses his art on nature and its vastness. His work aims to address ecological restoration, as well as comment on degradation and rejuvenation. Alongside his artist wife Debarati Roy Saha, he is bringing an exhibition of their paintings to Chennai.

“For me, being immersed in nature feels like being at home, a place of tranquillity. However, with the rapid changes in the natural world, environmental degradation has become a significant concern globally. This fear of ‘nature deficiency’ compels me to create art that seeks a deeper connection and addresses the ecological fragility of our planet and the legacy we leave for future generations,” expresses Ranabir.

Nature’s influence drives Debarati’s artistic creations. Her paintings reflect the diversity of flowers, birds, and insects found in her surroundings. “This new series embodies my memories - dreams, incidents, or thoughts that have left an imprint. Daily life moments like spending time with my daughter, meeting friends or exploring new places, linger in my subconscious and eventually become memories.

These memories find expression on my canvases. The colour palette I employ in this series plays a crucial role in conveying my emotions. Soft and muted tones support the ethereal nature of these thoughts. Additionally, the technique and process hold significance for me, mirroring the spontaneity of my memories. Each work evolves through layers of experimentation, success, and failure, and I embrace this journey with an open mind,” Debarati shares with DT Next.

The paintings will be on display from March 26 at Artworld Sarala’s Art Centre in Ganeshpuram.