Artist captures nature’s tranquillity while advocating conservation

CHENNAI: Deepa Esweran, following in the footsteps of her renowned father and mentor, SB Esweran, has already carved a distinguished place for herself among India’s esteemed painters.

For Deepa, the serene embrace of nature serves as a wellspring of creativity, offering silent moments of solitude far removed from the clamour of the world, and providing her with the themes she masterfully portrays on canvas.

Deepa’s paintings are currently on display at DakshinaChitra until October 23, where she skillfully captures a range of themes, including landscapes, sceneries, foliage, light effects, rivers, and the mesmerising play of sunlight.

“Nature, with its vast range and incredible diversity, whether in sunlight or shade, across different seasons like spring, summer, or autumn, is the constant inspiration for my landscapes.

Painted by Deepa

I’ve always painted while deeply connecting with nature. Often, viewers comment that they’d like to step into my paintings and become an integral part of them because they find my work both realistic and beautiful,” Deepa explains.

With over 95 exhibitions held across the country, Deepa is not just a prolific artist but also a passionate nature advocate. She endeavours to raise awareness about the importance of conservation through her art. “Nature is an incredible gift, and it’s our responsibility to preserve it.

Each one of us needs to develop a personal connection and understanding of nature. We see how our neighbourhoods are often littered. Everyone must be diligent in maintaining a clean environment - people should recognise the significance of nature,” she tells DT Next.

Deepa has not only absorbed her father’s artistic influence but has also forged her distinctive style, particularly evident in her portrayal of streams. Much like her father, she commands a unique mastery over the interplay of light and shade.

“Over the years, I’ve honed my skill in working with various shades and combinations of green. Following green, earthy colours ranging from warm sienna to the deep tones of umber take precedence.

Additionally, I’ve gained insight into working with colours like burnt sienna and golden yellow. Blue, violet, or white are skillfully blended at various stages with other colours to achieve special effects that are characteristic of tropical forests.”