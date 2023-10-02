Artisan Collective 2023: A kaleidoscope of Indian crafts and creativity

CHENNAI: Artisan Collective 2023 organised by The Crafts Council of India, is a vibrant celebration of the diverse handicrafts that India has to offer. This event is a joyful amalgamation of colour, creativity, and the rhythmic beauty of craft traditions.

It brings together ancient artisanal skills, weaving techniques, and aesthetic sensibilities, blending them seamlessly with contemporary styles and trends. The result is a unique collection of craft products that touch every aspect of life and lifestyle.

Explore a dazzling array of offerings, from exquisite home decor items to iconic hand-woven saris, fabrics, fashion accessories, jewellery, ceramics, terracotta, toys, and much more.

Artisan Collective presents a fantastic array of choices for every taste and need. What’s remarkable is that most of the showcased craft products are eco-friendly, and crafted from natural materials such as fibres, grass, wood, cotton, and clay.

These crafts have a history dating back 5,000 years. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to participate in craft workshops held at the venue.

On October 2, workshops on Warli painting, blue pottery, and palm leaf crafting are scheduled. Artisan Collective 2023 is taking place at the Cooptex Grounds and will continue until October 7.