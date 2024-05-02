Art Vizha all set to revolutionise the indie music industry

CHENNAI: The Pallikoodam, an e-learning platform dedicated to Indian art forms, has launched its independent record label and artist management vertical called Art Vizha. Founded by longtime friends Ranjith Govind, Kiran Sampath, and Nara Viswa, Art Vizha aims to revolutionise the indie music scene and redefine traditional music-making boundaries. It provides a platform for artistes to connect, collaborate, and create together. Recently, Art Vizha released its debut single, Bholenath Rhapsody.

Composed and performed by the multi-award-winning artiste Ranjith Govind, this single marks the beginning of an exciting journey for Art Vizha. “The platform aims to unite innovative artistes from across borders, facilitating collaborations that promise to redefine the boundaries of music. This new single celebrates the joy and beauty that collaborative music can bring to the world.

Art Vizha is on a mission to nurture artistic talent and foster meaningful connections within the creative community, and Bholenath Rhapsody truly represents the energy we want to bring to music lovers worldwide. I am excited about the future collaborations,” says Ranjith. Bholenath Rhapsody is infused with powerful beats and hard-hitting lyrics, mixed by Sujith Sreedhar and mastered by Shadab Rayeen.

