Art show celebrates captivating heritage and culture of TN

CHENNAI: To celebrate its decade-long journey, Vivanta Chennai, IT Expressway has organised a 10-day art show to explore the diversity of Tamil Nadu through paintbrush and canvas. This group exhibition consists of six Tamil Nadu-based women artists, who have joined together as a group under the title, Thooriga.

“The state encompasses different styles of paintings. We wanted to provide a platform for the women artists to exhibit their works as an act of respect to their dedication,” says Sourav Ghosal, general manager of Vivanta Chennai. The six artists are from different districts in Tamil Nadu but are now settled in Chennai.

Charanya Rajesh, one of the participating artists, realised her passion for art while in the fashion industry. “I personally like realism and giving a traditional touch to it. My artwork, titled Vanarani, which means queen of forest blends realism and culture of Tamil Nadu. I have portrayed the queen of forest in saree and traditional ornaments,” shares Charanya, adding that she wants to revive and bring the age-old traditions of the state on the canvas.

Vanarani by Charanya Rajesh

An artist, with more than two decades of experience in Thanjavur painting, Gayathri Balaji wanted to try other mediums like oil pastels, and watercolours to upgrade herself. “To me, art is the splash of colours that brings joy to the onlookers,” she remarks.



Gayathri Balaji’s art piece

Inspired by her sister, Sathya N Prabhu started to explore the field of art in 2015. “I wish to explore all the mediums of art. I incorporate Nayak-style painting in my work to paint ancient Tamil Nadu culture,” says the artist, who believes that art is a stressbuster. She also shares that after seeing her art piece portraying a clean Cooum river, people appreciated and understood the beauty of the river if it is cleaned.

Art on Cooum river by Sathya N Prabha

Painting pieces that give a realistic form to abstract concepts, Yamuna Balasubramanian has tried to convey life values through her works. “One of my works, Kadhai Kadhayungal, displayed at the exhibition emphasises the need to encourage the practice of storytelling among children and young adults. Kadhai Kadhayungal features Ramayana and Mahabharata, among others,” says Yamuna.



Yamuna Balasubramanian’s Kadhai Kadhayungal

Artist Sushma Vinodh likes to depict subjects that are less noticed on her canvas and plans to explore the heritage of Tamil Nadu through her artworks soon. “People should feel a sense of belonging and calmness after seeing my art. I focus on the small things about nature that people fail to notice in their routines,” she says.



Nature’s depiction by Sushma Vinodh

Fascinated by art since her childhood, Subhashree Sridhar focuses on temples and the life of ancient Tamil Nadu, portrayed in realistic, representative and impressionistic form. “Through my paintings, I hope to bring cultural awareness among people,” adds Subhashree.



The art exhibition is happening at the Vivanta Chennai, IT Expressway till September 2.