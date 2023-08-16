Art for Life initiative empowers communities through creativity

CHENNAI: Over the years, Preejo TJ has been dedicating his time and energy to transforming urban spaces with art projects in Chennai and Bengaluru, collaborating with various NGOs and organisations. Preejo observed a growing interest in such artistic endeavours, and this led him to a realisation - people not only enjoy this creative work but also have a strong desire to volunteer for it.

Around six months ago, Preejo took a significant step in furthering this passion for community-driven art projects. He established an initiative known as ‘Art for Life’. This is not just a community; it’s a movement that believes in the power of art to create positive change in the world. Preejo’s journey with Art for Life has been a testament to how collective creativity can lead to a better society.

“I believe in the potential of art to bring people together and make a tangible impact,” Preejo shares with enthusiasm. Since its inception, Art for Life has already completed three projects with the involvement of numerous volunteers. One such project involved adorning the walls of a juvenile home and an Anganwadi. Preejo teamed up with volunteers, including students from architecture and the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), to bring these artistic visions to life.

Speaking about the juvenile home project, Preejo’s eyes light up. “When you sow positive seeds in a child’s mind, you shape their entire perspective of the world. The wall art created in the juvenile home became a catalyst for positive change. It redirected the children’s focus towards education, music, sports, and vocational activities like baking and plumbing. The impact was profound and immediate, as the colourful art became a medium for inspiration and transformation,” he tells DT Next.

In every project undertaken by Art for Life, the target audience is involved in the creative process. “For instance, during the Anganwadi project, we made sure to collaborate closely with the students, teachers and parents,” Preejo recalls. This approach not only ensures that the final output resonates with the community it’s meant to serve but also fosters a sense of ownership and pride among the participants.

Currently, Preejo and his team are immersed in a project at Somangalam, where they are beautifying a small school called Little Angels. Two passionate volunteers, Veronie Mrithula and Ayshwarya E, have been leading this project, supported by a dedicated team of over 50 volunteers. Their weekly visits to the school involve engaging kindergarten kids in drawing and painting activities. This creative interaction is more than just art; it’s a tool for fostering social consciousness.

Preejo explains, “Through projects like these, we not only impact the lives of children positively but also transform the volunteers who contribute. It’s a two-way street of learning, growth, and compassion.” Art for Life aims to create a bridge that brings together people from diverse backgrounds, all united by their desire to make a meaningful contribution to society.

As Preejo looks ahead, he envisions a vibrant community where individuals leverage their artistic skills, storytelling abilities, music and dance to teach and inspire children while leaving a lasting impact on communities. “This initiative isn’t just about art; it’s about building a community with empathy, compassion, and kindness, where everyone has a heart to give and grow together,” Preejo concludes.

Designation— Preejo TJ, founder, Art For Life