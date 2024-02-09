Art exhibition that endeavours inner joy and sense of sharing

CHENNAI: Art is anything that can stir emotion. One could be sweeping the floor, but if there is a certain rhythm, pattern and predilection to sweep off all the dirt in the best possible manner, no matter how arduous the day has been, there lies art in its highest form, is what art means to Sujatha Narayanan, an artist, and an entrepreneur in the field of entertainment. “When a person does what they know to do best, with a little extra interest, and goes the extra mile in fulfilling that task, or being kinder to another creature or human being, I see art in it,” she states.

Sujatha, artistic as a child, was always drawn to fine arts, music, drama, and sketching. Watching her mother bring an artistic touch to even selecting a sari intrigued the artist in her.

“Calling myself an artist feels surreal as I have dealt with huge self doubt, indulged in much self examination and self criticism, before I put out my works for the world to see,” she says, who began her voyage into the world of craftiness with pencils, micro pens and charcoal sketching.

Artworks of Sujatha Narayanan

For Prasannavika, a 34-year-old Illustrator, art makes an otherwise mundane life more riveting and meaningful. It also has the power to change lives and spread immense joy to not just the artist, but also the person who engages with it.



“While working in the banking sector, I used to revel in the therapeutic process of art, to manage my stress at work. It slowly started becoming a habit, where I devoted myself to coming back to work on a painting,” Prasannavika explains, who, after seven years of her dedicated banking profession, finally in 2018, decided to take the plunge and become a full time illustrator.

Artworks of Prasannavika

One of the ancient illustrative folk art forms of India, the illustrator practices Madhubani, a folk art form that originated in the Madhubani district of Bihar. “I also practice mandala and acrylic floral works,” she adds. Works of artists Sujatha and Prasannavika, will be displayed at the Art Kin Centre’s Art Market, a platform to showcase creative careers. Anahata Sundarmurthy and Shruthe Raammohan, make up a two-woman team which runs this unique art space in the heart of the city.



“The exhibition celebrates the joy of coming together as a community of independent artists and entrepreneurs, who want to showcase their works and products, directly to their buyers. It is meant to create a direct symbiosis with people who have a keen eye for art,” Anahata states.

Anahata Sundarmurthy, founder, Art Kin Centre

Prasannavika will be displaying works across different sizes and themes that she has worked on for the past two years. “The works are mostly themed around Madhubani and its quintessential subjects and patterns,” she highlights. “I have curated a bunch of my digital and acrylic art works which can be sold as a set of multiple copies. The sketches and digital works are divided into categories, which includes a contemporary concept art, that has three unique pieces from my recent Margazhi, and some of my photographs taken during my visits to places,” Sujatha elucidates. The Art Market will be hosted in Art Kin Centre’s own space on TTK Road, Alwarpet between February 9 to 11, from 11am to 9pm on all three days.

