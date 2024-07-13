Arrival and Departure of several flights delayed due to rains in Chennai; check details

CHENNAI: Following the rains on Wednesday night, flights at the Chennai airport were disrupted and could not land or depart due to low visibility.

15 flights that came to land in Chennai were unable to land and hovered in the air for a long time, according to reports.

Four flights that were scheduled to land in Chennai returned to Bengaluru.

Similarly, 16 flights scheduled to take off from Chennai were delayed by several hours.

Flights from Delhi, Ayodhya, Madurai, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Ranchi, Mumbai, Kozhikode, Guwahati, Dubai, Bahrain, including Frankfurt, hovered continuously in the sky for a long time.

However, as the weather conditions did not improve, four flights were diverted back to Bangalore.

Emirates Airlines passenger flight from Dubai with 269 passengers; Gulf Airways flight from Bahrain with 232 passengers; Air India Express flight from Guwahati with 172 passengers; and Vistara Airlines passenger flight from Mumbai with 168 passengers were hovering due to weather conditions.

Similarly, 16 flights, including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Coimbatore, Mangalore, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kochi, Dubai, Bahrain, Kuwait, Doha, Frankfurt, and Sri Lanka, which were supposed to depart from Chennai, departed several hours late.

In this situation, when the stormy wind and rain stopped for a while, the planes flying in circles in the sky landed in Chennai one after the other in a hurry. Similarly, the four flights that were sent back to Bangalore returned to Chennai after midnight.