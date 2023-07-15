Arrangements for surf event inspected

CHENGALPATTU: Member Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority Meghnatha Reddy along with Chengalpattu district collector AR Rahul Nadh inspected the preparations for the international surfing competition that is all set to take place in Mamallapuram next month.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Sports Udhayanidhi Stalin would inaugurate the seven-day competition on August 14. An International Surf Open, part of the World Surf League (WSL) will be held for the first time ever in India at Mamallapuram near here from August 14 to 20. The event is organised by Surfing Federation of India and Tamil Nadu Surfing Association.

The International Surf Open, a WSL QS 3000 event, would see participants from some 12-14 countries and about 80-100 surfers. Around 20 members from the Indian team would be participating in the tournament along with about 150 surfers from Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Nepal, Indonesia and Myanmar.

Several officials including Meghnatha Reddy and AR Rahul Nadh took stock of the arrangements. The event would be taking place at the beach near the Shore Temple and seating arrangements are made for the participants to be seated at the venue. The officials also inspected hygiene, safety and security arrangements.