ARR concert row: Organiser apologises

CHENNAI: Taking full responsibility for the fiasco during the AR Rahman concert, the event planner ACTC appealed all not to target the renowned composer over the controversy.

In a video shared on social media, ACTC founder-CEO Hemanth assured to refund ticket cost of those who had missed out.

“There were many inconveniences (such as) those unable to enter despite having tickets - (we) apologise for such inconvenience. We did all the arrangements to enthral people who wanted to listen to Rahman. Sorry for (the problems). ACTC takes responsibility, for the said issues,” he added.

Rahman’s role was confined to delivering a grand show, Hemanth added.