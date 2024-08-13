Around 100 events planned for Madras Day 2024

CHENNAI: Over 50 events have been planned for Madras Day 2024 (as on August 11) and 50 more are expected to be held by August 30. The events include walks and talks, exhibitions and projects, quizzes, tours and contests. Over 50 organisations of the city are hosting these events which are done voluntarily.

Few of the main events are release of book - Sufi Trail, explore by cycling on August 22 at Higginbothams, series of talks from Aug 17 to 25 in various venues, Madras quiz on August 18, Madras quiz for Tamil medium schools on August 17 at Ranade Library / Sastri Hall. Tour of Pulicat on August 17, exhibitions at Alliance Francaise, Madras quiz for Children on August 17 at Madras literary society. Heritage of Madras project contest for schools on August 16 at Ranade Library / Sastri Hall and Luz. Nature walks would be organised in Perungudi, Perumbakkam, Elliots Beach, Valimiki Nagar by Nizhal, public talks at press institute, Taramani from August 19 to 23.

In a press meet organised by Vincent D Souza, V Sriram, historian and author, Mohan Raman, actor and corporate trainer announced the events on Monday.