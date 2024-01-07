Armed Reserve constable booked for forging CSR

CHENNAI: A city police constable has been booked for allegedly preparing a fake Community Service Register (CSR) and giving it to a farmer in Chengalpattu.

The constable, N Vijayakumar, attached to the Armed Reserve (AR) unit at Pudupet is yet to be arrested. The issue came to light when a man approached the North Beach Police station in the second week of December seeking to get some details on the CSR document issued on a missing complaint filed by an aged farmer, Lakshmanan (65).

The Sub Inspector in the station found that the CSR issued to the farmer was fake. Investigations revealed that Lakshmanan’s son, Gunaseelan is friends with Vijayakumar who had provided Gunaseelan with a bogus CSR.

A case is registered under sections of IPC including 465 (forgery), and 466 (forgery of public register) among others and police have launched a search for the constable.