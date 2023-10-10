Begin typing your search...

Argument over stolen phone: Four assault fisherman with broken bottle

The gang accused Premkumar of stealing a mobile phone of one of them and asked him to return it. When Premkumar expressed innocence, they attacked him with a bottle and fled the scene.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 Oct 2023 9:24 AM GMT
Representative image

CHENNAI: Police on Monday arrested four persons for assaulting a fisherman in Tiruvottiyur, accusing him of stealing a mobile phone.

The injured, C Premkumar (26) of NTO Kuppam, Tiruvottiyur was standing near Ellaiyamman temple near his house on Sunday afternoon when the quartet rounded him up.

Premkumar got treated for his injuries at a hospital after which he filed a police complaint. On Monday, Tiruvottiyur Police arrested A Akash (25), S Velmurugan (19), K Jagadish (22) and S Santhosh (25) all from NTO Kuppam.

The four of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

Chennaiargument over stolen phoneFour assault fishermanfisherman assaultedEllaiyamman templeTiruvottiyur PoliceNTO Kuppam
DTNEXT Bureau

